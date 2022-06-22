Andile Mpisane's baby mama , Sithelo Shozi, is an independent bombshell who knows she’s got it going on

, Sithelo shared some spicy snaps to her Instagram where the good sis knew she looked like a total flame

The people of Mzansi bowed in Sithelo’s greatness, filling the comments section with messages of hype

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Andile Mpisane's baby mama, Sithelo Shozi, is a gorgeous independent woman who oozes confidence. Recent pictures she posted online have left many staring, as they always do.

Sithelo Shozi is an independent firecracker who knows that she is the entire package. Image: Instagram / @_sithelo

Source: Instagram

Sithelo has become an inspiration to all single mommas out there. Holding her own while raising three beautiful babies, Sithelo has proven that women are capable of anything.

Taking to Instagram with some fire snaps, Sithelo showed off some of her latest work. The good sis was on set working her magic and knows she looked GOOD!

That figure-hugging outfit is enough to send anyone. Gurl, you look gorgeous!

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The people of Mzansi wipe drool from their faces before taking to the comment section

There is no denying that Sithelo is a total flame. This mother of three oozes confidence and independence that have people tripping over her vibe. She's the whole buffet!

Take a look at some of the thirsty comments:

@mazulurealsoulsa said:

“Weeeeee mallooo ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

@_matake._ said:

“Shuuuuu❤️”

@llv.boutique said:

“I love you so much ❤️❤️”

@lee2.fukz said:

“Our president, lead us ”

@nqobile_nqobizitha said:

“Every little chance you get, pressure! ”

Queens: Bonang Matheba shows Sithelo Shozi love and people are living for it

In other news, Briefly News reported that Bonang Matheba is one boss babe queen who is not afraid to make a statement. Sithelo Shozi has been getting bashed on social media lately, however, Queen B made it clear that she’s got her girl's back!

Sithelo is Andile Mpisane’s ex and that title comes with a lot of shade, so much so that the good sis even took some time off the socials to regain her sanity.

aking to her Instagram page to welcome in the new year, Sithelo shared some snaps from her NYE bathroom party… Not something you see every day, we have to admit.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News