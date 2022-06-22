Tristan Thompson is known to be quite the player when it comes to his relationship with Khloe Kardashian, and it seems he knows no bounds

Basketball player Tristan Thompson seems to have been caught red-handed by the media for eyeing his Kardashian-Jenner sister-in-law

Netizens were divided about whether Tristan Thompson is capable of going that far with his player tendencies

Tristan Thompson is thought to have gone too far after a paparazzi picture of him and Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott surfaced on the internet.

Tristan Thompson may have just gotten caught admiring his sister-in-law Kylie Jenner in Travis Scott's presence. Image: instagram/@realtristan13

NBA basketball player Tristan has a bad reputation when it comes to being faithful to Khloe Kardashian, the mother of his daughter.

Tristan Thompson seems to admire Kylie Jenner in Travis Scott's presence

In a post shared by The Shade Room, Tristan is caught in a paparazzi shot with his gaze looking settled on Kylie Jenner's body. To make matters worse, Travis Scott has his back turned and is blissfully unaware of Tristan's prying eyes on Kylie.

Briefly News reported that Tristan has been in several cheating scandals, and netizens who saw the picture were split about whether Tristan is capable of eyeing his sister-in-law.

Fans react to Tristan Thompson's paparazzi shot with Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Some thought the paparazzi images were not incriminating, while some wanted Travis to see Tristan in action.

@imarkkeyz commented:

"Man, he looking at the cockroach that was next her feet. Y'all reaching"

@uheartelysia wrote:

"Hell naw, but he is capable."

@majiciandabeat

"Not Travis, turn around "

Others thought that Tristan could get away with it if he was checking out Kylie Jenner.

@nyyy2xx wrote:

"Khloe been with him for 5yrs and he has been cheating since day one."

@consultgigi commented:

Messy af cause what if he looking at something else?

@waavy.yaya wrote:

"And Khloe still isn't going to do a thing."

Tristan Thompson admits to fathering Maralee Nichols’ son, apologises to Khloe K

Briefly News previously reported Tristan Thompson has taken to social media to apologise to the mother of his child, Khloe Kardashian, for siring another kid with a different woman while they were still an item. Thompson is now a father of three after he personally confirmed to be the father of a baby born to a woman from Houston named Maralee Nichol.

The NBA star made the revelation through his Instastories, where he disclosed a paternity test had confirmed he fathered Nichol's son.

