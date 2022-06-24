Grammy-winning Ladysmith Black Mambazo has shared that they'll honour late Mzansi president Nelson Mandela with a special performance

The world-renowned group from KwaZulu-Natal will pay tribute to the political icon during the Celebrate Nelson Mandela Concert on 17 July

The group will also pay homage to its late founder, Joseph Shabalala, during the show that will later be broadcast on BET

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Ladysmith Black Mambazo is preparing to honour late Mzansi president Nelson Mandela with a performance. The world-renowned Grammy winners will pay tribute to the political icon nine years after his passing.

Grammy-winning Ladysmith Black Mambazo is set to honour Nelson Mandela and the band's founder, Joseph Shabalala. Image: @theladysmithblackmambazo

Source: Instagram

The Celebrate Nelson Mandela Concert is set to take place at the Joburg Theatre on 17 July. Madiba was a proud fan of the five-time Grammy-winning group formed in 1964.

TshisaLIVE reported that Sibongiseni Shabalala, the son of Joseph Shabalala, who founded the group, shared that Mandela supported them because they sang songs of freedom.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Sibongiseni said they'll pay homage to Mandela by playing Long Walk to Freedom, which was a tribute to the politician. Ladysmith Black Mambazo will also do a special tribute to its late founder as well during the show. The show will be broadcast later on BET.

"Among the hit songs we have, we'll also perform our tribute song to my father. He worked hard for us to keep up the legacy and we try remember him every time we perform," said Sibongiseni.

Lira suffers a stroke in Germany

In related news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi songstress Lira suffered a stroke. The singer's family shared in a statement that her speech had been affected.

She was overseas for a performance when she suddenly fell ill. The star is now back in Mzansi, where she's getting all the medical attention that she needs.

Drum magazine reported that the star was in Germany at the time she suffered a stroke. Entertainment commentator Phil Mpela took to Twitter to share the statement from Lira's family. Lira's family added that the award-winning singer was in good spirits and surrounded by her loving family and close friends.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News