Kwesta stunned his wife and his fans when he proposed to his wife of three years, Yolanda Vilakazi shared the touching snaps online

She explained why he decided to pop the question even though they had married each other back in 2019

However, the internet has been flooded with rumours that Kwesta has allegedly been having an affair with a woman in Mbombela

Kwesta and his wife Yolanda Vilakazi have been married for three years which is why some people on social media were very surprised when the artist proposed to his wife.

Yolanda took to social media to clarify why she said yes again and why Kwesta asked her to marry him.

The internet can't stop talking about Kwesta's proposal and the rumours that are being passed around. Photo credit: yonessalvv

Source: Instagram

Yolanda revealed that when he decided to marry her, he pursued the traditional Zulu path and formally requested her hand in marriage from her parents through a letter and paid the lobola and years later they had a white wedding.

Flash forward to 2022 and Kwesta wanted to give her the proposal that he felt that she never got.

However, the plot thickens. Rumours have been circling online that Kwesta allegedly has a side chick in Mbombela who was not happy when Yolanda revealed that Kwesta had proposed to her.

Here is what social media users are saying about the situation

@AdvoBarryRoux:

"The wife uthe Kwesta never proposed, He just sent a letter to her family asking her hand in marriage, Then umembeso then they got married but never proposed you know. So He was giving her the proposal she never got. Then the side chick was like soze, Nthabiseng released a video."

Source: Briefly News