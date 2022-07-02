Rosa Onious, Jamie Bartlett's girlfriend, took to Instagram to share an emotional post and express her love for the late actor

She claims Jamie declared his genuine love for her moments before he died, and she feels the same way

Rosa has stated that she is having difficulty adjusting to life without Jamie because they had plans for the year

The late actor Jamie Bartlett's girlfriend, Rosa Onious, has openly declared that he is still the one for her.

Jamie Bartlett's girlfriend, Rosa Onious, is refusing to move on from her late boyfriend. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: UGC

She took to Instagram and posted a photo of herself with Jamie with the caption:

"You're still the one."

Rosa's followers have reacted to the post including media personality Samkelo Ndlovu who has shared a red heart emoji for support.

@ntebo.mo shared:

"Praying for your healing mama...."

@nokuthulabonakele added:

"Sending lots of love and the warmest hug❤️"

Bartlett died on May 23, and his funeral was held on June 2nd at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town.

Rosa has since been open about her struggles with adjusting to life without Jamie.

TshisaLive contacted her shortly after Jamie died, and she mentioned that Jamie had declared his love for her before he died.

“I remember on the morning Jamie passed, he told me how much he loved me and he can never see his life without me in it, and I feel the exact same. I don't know how I'm going to do this, but I'm going to have to do it. I could never picture myself without him,” said grieving Rosa.

Rosa went on to say that they had planned to travel this year because they both enjoy it, but God had his own plans that were different from theirs.

