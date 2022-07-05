Toya Delazy took to social media to tell the world about her three-person family celebrating their first family pride together

She shared a sweet photo of herself, her wife, and their child on Instagram, along with an emotional caption

Fans and celebrities have since flocked to her comments section to appreciate the couple and their cute newborn

Latoya Nontokozo Buthelezi, better known by her stage name Toya Delazy, recently shared a cute photo on social media of her and her wife Alisson Chaig celebrating Pride Month with their new baby.

Toya Delazy and her wife, Alisson Chaig, are celebrating pride with their newborn baby. Image: @toyadelazy

Source: Instagram

Pride month is observed throughout June to commemorate the Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan and to recognise the impact and history of the LGBTQ community.

Toya took to her social pages to post the following on her Instagram:

"Our first family pride siyanithanda it's all love from here ❤️ #team2moms️‍"

Fans and celebrities have flocked to Toya's comments section to gush about the adorable family, including media personality Sade Giliberti, who posted red hearts to show support and love to the small family.

@chloeblackmusic shared:

"Félicitations !! Congratulations !!! So beautiful ❤️"

@kybkhaotic_iv said:

"I'm so happy for y'all my queens ❤️"

@phranksta1 added:

"All our favorite girls in one pic ❤️ we love you guys to the moon

The South African singer and her wife, who live in the United Kingdom, announced the birth of their first child on social media in early May.

Toya Delazy and her wife Allison celebrate the birth of their daughter, “ I have a family”

Briefly News previously reported that rapper Toya Delazy and her wife Allison have celebrated the birth of their daughter. Delazy, whose real name is Latoya Nontokozo Buthelezi, is the granddaughter of the founder of the IFP Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

She wrote on her Facebook page that her wife and daughter are doing fine after the birth. She celebrated the fact that her family had grown and that she was the mother to a beautiful baby girl.

The couple had announced that they were expecting a baby back in February and thanked the universe for giving them an opportunity to become parents.

