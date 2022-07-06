Caster Semenya and her wife Violet took to Instagram to celebrate the third birthday of their first child, Ora Semenya

The couple revealed in their posts that prior to having Ora, they struggled with conceiving, which resulted in four unsuccessful insemination attempts

Fans of the couple have flocked to their social media pages to wish their daughter a happy birthday and congratulate them on finally becoming parents

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

SA Olympic champion Caster Semenya and her wife Violet took to social media to wish their daughter Ora Semenya a happy third birthday.

Caster Semenya and her wife, Violet, have revealed four failed pregnancy attempts. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The couple revealed in an emotional post that they had difficulty conceiving and cited four unsuccessful insemination processes as the underlying issue before they could conceive their first daughter, who recently turned three years old.

“God answers in three ways. He said yes and gives you what you want. He says no and gives you something better. He says wait and gives you the best. He gave us the best, which is you my lovely, clever princess. We had four unsuccessful insemination processes before we conceived you. Happy third birthday to you, my cute little princess," said Violet.

Violet has shared the following post containing a video on Instagram:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to TshisaLIVE, insemination is the deliberate introduction of male cells into a female's cervix or uterine cavity in order to achieve pregnancy.

Caster has also shared a sweet birthday message to her daughter, saying that she values every second of their lives.

Caster shared the following on Instagram:

Fans of the couple have since flooded their respective social media accounts with heartfelt well wishes.

@lungsta_da_gangsta said:

"Congrats and all of the best "

@sindy_mitani_ wrote:

"Eish, yhaaa however congratulations guys . Happiest birthday to Princess"

@busisibanyoni added:

"Be blessed with many many more years Ora!!! Happy birthday! ❤️"

Mzansi reacts to sprinter Caster Semenya's cute photo of lovely daughter

Briefly News previously reported that South African athlete Caster Semenya has dropped a lovely picture with his beautiful daughter, Ora Semenya. The social media community is now congratulating the former Olympic champion.

Married to Violet Raseboya, the 800m sprint giant’s image has attracted positive reactions from her followers. The two lovebirds were celebrating their daughter’s second birthday.

@Payoshnim said:

“What a beautiful photo! Much love to all of you.”

@O.Chong added:

“We love you Semenya!”

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News