The build-up to the highly anticipated roast of Khanyi Mbau on Comedy Central continues

The show has Mzansi on edge as more details about which celebrities will be taking part are released

Days after Mpho Popp's announcement as the Roastmaster, the star-studded panel consisting of Celeste Ntuli, SelBeyonce Mkhize and Devi Sankaree Govender has also been announced

Comedy Central's 'Roast of Khanyi Mbau' promises to give Mzansi the content they signed up for. The show, which has been trending since its announcement, is going to be star-studded.

Three panellists for the much-awaited Roast of Khanyi Mbau were announced. Image: @mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

With award-winning comedian Mpho Popps confirmed as the Roastmaster, the panel is nothing short of amazing.

According to Ok Mzansi, the panel will consist of media personality SelBeyonce Mkhize, seasoned reporter Devi Sankaree Govender and popular actress Celeste Ntuli. The all-female panel expressed that they are ready for the roast.

SelBeyonce Mkhize said as the day of the roast nears, she is both excited and anxious. She said:

"You never know what the others bring up, but let's take it to the streets and bring out the big guns. Someone is about to be roasted to ashes."

Vice President of Comedy Central Dillon Khan said more details about the roast are going to be shared in due course. He said:

"In the coming days, we will be adding more fuel to the roast fire with more must-see panellists who are ready to throw flames."

Khanyi Mbau also took to her Instagram page to share a cheeky promo video. The Wife star even fired shots at the panellists. She wrote:

"Well will you look at that … presenting members of the panel."

