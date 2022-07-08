Actress Cindy Mahlangu took to the timeline to share a rare pic of herself with her and Bongani Zungu's bundle of joy

The Queen star and her bae were in an elevator when the Bafana Bafana star took the pic while Cindy was cuddling their baby

Some of Cindy's fans noticed that it was Bongani's hand that was holding the camera while others shared that they didn't even know she was pregnant

New mom Cindy Mahlangu has taken to social media to share a rare snap of herself with her bundle of joy. The Queen actress in Bafana Bafana star Bongani Zungu's baby mama.

‘The Queen’ star Cindy Mahlangu shared a rare snap of her baby with Bongani Zungu. Image: @cindy_thando

Source: Instagram

The stunner was with her baby daddy when she took the snap. Bongani's hand can be seen taking the pic with a smartphone. They were in an elevator when they took the cute snap.

Cindy took to Instagram and posted the rare pic. Her baby's face is not showing in the pic, according to OkMzansi.

Social media users took to the stunner's comment section to share their thoughts on her post. While some noticed that it was Bongani's hand, some were surprised that she even has a baby.

Ntando Duma said:

"Bring my child back!"

bad_gallily wrote:

"I ain’t even know she has a kid. When was Cindy pregnant?"

_kgosigadii commented:

"Love this for you."

ms_vongai said:

"A whole mother."

londy1_mamgo wrote:

"I knew it! Congratulations, Cindy!"

masobode_1 added:

"Congratulations mama so cute."

Cindy Mahlangu and Bongani Zungu confirm birth of their child

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the famous couple confirmed the arrival of their baby with a sweet Instagram post after months of speculation from social media users.

According to ZAlebs, the famous actress who has been hogging headlines for allegedly being cheated on by Zungu headed to her Instagram stories to celebrate him on Father's Day.

She posted a black and white snap showing a sneak peek of the baby's leg and Bongani's hands and wrote:

"Happy Dada's Day @bonganizungu."

Bongani who is currently based in France also had peeps talking when he celebrated the stunner on Mother's Day. He posted a cute picture of The Queen actress and tagged her on his Instagram stories.

