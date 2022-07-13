Busisiwe Lurayi's untimely passing continues to be mourned by many in the TV and acting industry

The latest to share their heartbreak over the loss of Busisiwe Lurayi is Lesedo Job, an award-winning director who worked closely with the late actress

The actress left a big impression on Lesedi Job, who described Busisiwe fondly in a touching message dedicated to her

Lesedi Job is an actress, singer and voice-over artist who worked with the late Busisiwe Lurayi. Lesedi Job took some time to share her best memory of her friend Busisiwe.

Lesedi Job was touched by Busisiwe Lurayi's passing and shared a beautifully written message showing gratitude for the actress's talent. Image: Instagram/@lesedi_job/@busi_lurayi

Source: Instagram

The late actress' friend and colleague, Lesedi, took to Instagram to share a post that described Busisiwe Lurayi's personality. Lesedi wrote a message describing the impact that Busisiwe's talent had on people.

Lesedi Job pens moving message in honour of Busisiwe Lurayi

Lesedi Job mourned Busisiwe Lurayi's death, which happened on 10 July 2022. TimesLIVE reports that in honour of Busi's life, Lesedi shared the story of a day she spent with her friend.

Lesedi reflected on seeing Busi's amazing performance as Pumpkin in Paradise Blue . Lesedi said that the actress had a charming personality to match her talent. Lesedi then wrote that she will never forget Busi and is grateful to the late actress for being in her life:

"Thank you for sharing yourself with me. The hour long conversations. The laughter, oh the laughter, Sisi."

Lesedi also expressed heartbreak at the fact that Busi is survived by a beloved daughter. She said:

"The greatest loss is that of a daughter who has lost a mother. My God, you loved her."

Many share their condolences to Lesedi Joy after loss of friend Busisiwe Lurayi

Lesedi concludes her moving message by hoping that Busi rests in peace. Many commented on the post to share their condolences.

Actress Lerato Mvelase commented:

"Ooh my friend "

Actress Milly Mashile commented:

"I’m so sorry!!"

@b.o.ywonder commented:

"Condolences Lesedi."

@mskaysos commented:

"Oh dudu Sedi ❤️ May she rest easy and fly high with the angels."

@sthembete commented:

"Sending you so much love ❤️"

@siphokazi_j commented:

"My condolences."

Thando Thabethe hit hard by Busi Lurayi's death in latest social media posts

Briefly News previously reported that actress and media personality Thando Thabethe was among those who quickly sent their condolences to the late actress Busi Lurayi.

This comes as no surprise, given that the two stars co-starred in the Netflix series, How To Ruin Christmas, as sisters. According to The South African news publication, the radio personality has posted numerous videos and photos of herself and Busi on Instagram.

Source: Briefly News