How to Ruin Christmas actress Busi Lurayi's memorial service took place on Tuesday at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg

The award-winning actress passed away on 10 July and her industry peers got to celebrate her life during the touching ceremony

Former colleague Warren Masemola shared that she met Busi on the set of Ses'Top La and she held his hand "through and through"

Busi Lurayi's memorial service took place at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg on Tuesday, 19 July. The How to Ruin Christmas actress passed away on Sunday, 10 July.

‘How to Ruin Christmas’ star Busi Lurayi’s life was celebrated at her memorial service. Image: @busi_lurayi

Source: Instagram

The award-winning actress' lifeless body was found by her father in her daughter's bedroom at her home. The acting industry honoured her life at the touching service.

The former City Ses'la star is survived by her daughter, reports News24. Her memorial service was streamed live on YouTube. Speaking at the ceremony, Warren Masemola, who played the character of Thoko Chanel in Ses'Top La, shared that Busi Lurayi was passionate abut storytelling.

He said the she met the late actress in 2014 on the set of Ses'Top La, the spin off of City Ses'la.

"She held my hand through and through. It was so beautiful to be naturally be loved... She introduced me to her life and family. She was extravagant. We did everything together."

He further shared that Busi was a very supportive friend.

"She always bought flowers to every theatre show."

How to Ruin Christmas actress Busisiwe Lurayi passes away

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that award-winning actress Busisiwe Lurayi has passed away. The renowned thespian was pronounced dead on Sunday, 10 July, according to a statement.

The Safta-winning star appeared in TV shows like SABC 1's City Ses'la, Sokhulu and Partners and most recently on How to Ruin Christmas, a Netflix original rom-com.

Busisiwe Lurayi's agency Eye Media Artists shared a family statement on social media on Monday. TshisaLIVE reports that the owner of the agency, Brian Makau, confirmed the news to the publication. The hashtag #BusisiweLurayi trended on Twitter after the news of Busi's death surfaced on the timeline.

Her fans and industry peers took to the micro-blogging app to pay tribute and share their condolences to her family and friends.

