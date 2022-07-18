How to Ruin Christmas actress Busisiwe Lurayi's passing left many fans of the show morning as they would miss her on the upcoming new season

Netflix series How to Ruin Christmas was due for Season 3 and details about how Busisiwe Lurayi's passing would affect the show were a concern for many

The latest details about How to Ruin Christmas show that Busiswe Lurayi was not due to return for a third season

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Busisiwe Lurayi left many reeling from her death. The actress says her latest work was Netflix's How to Ruin Christmas.

Details about how the Netflix show 'How to Ruin Christmas' brought to light that Busisiwe Lurayi was written out of the show before her death. Image: Instagram /@busi_lurayi

Source: Instagram

After Busi Lurayi's passing, many fans were worried about how the show would continue without the acting star. Information about How to Ruin Christmas Season 3 reveals that Busi Lurayi's character was already written off in season 2.

Busi Lurayi was not working on How to Ruin Christmas Season 3

According to OkMzansi, the actress was working on eTV's Scandal! The actress had already short a few scenes prior to her passing, and eTV has not released a statement about whether Busisiwe Lurayi's character will still make an appearance.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The announcement of Busi's passing had many finding it difficult to imagine How to Ruin Christmas without the actress. Fans expressed how much they loved the character that Busi played in the Netflix series.

@broztitute tweeted:

"How To Ruin Christmas is not going to hit the same man."

@sleekysluther commented:

"Watchin How to Ruin Christmas..rip to that actress manze..na ni starring "

@Nampree commented:

"Busisiwe Lurayi's death is really shocking. What a great talent. She was my favorite on How To Ruin Christmas "

@Shonny_SA wrote:

"This woman is the reason I watched how to ruin Christmas . Rest in peace Busi #RIPBusiLurayi."

@cnehshuga commented:

"How to Ruin Christmas is gonna be so sad "

'How to Ruin Christmas': Busisiwe Lurayi's aunt opens up about star's passing

Briefly News previously reported that Busisiwe Lurayi's aunt Sonti Lurayi has shared more details about the actress' passing. Sonti opened up about the award-winning actor's untimely death in a recent interview.

Sonti, who played the role of Busisiwe's mom after her biological mother passed away, expressed that the family is still devastated and are still waiting for answers about her cause of death. Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Sonti said they're still waiting for a report with all the answers, adding that it is delaying the family from making major decisions.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News