Top South African actor and drag queen Siv Ngesi has taken to his social media pages to celebrate his recent Safta nomination

Siv Ngesi was nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role as Victor in the popular Showmax movie Dam

Taking to Twitter, Siv gave himself a pat on the back for never giving up despite having many reasons to do so

Popular South African actor Siv Ngesi could not hide his excitement following his Safta nomination. Ngesi was nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role in the Showmax movie Dam.

Siv Ngesi is celebrating being nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category at the Saftas. Image: @sivngesi.

Source: Instagram

The comedian and TV presenter, who is always in the headlines for embracing his feminine side and playing Sivanna Ngesi, said he was happy to finally get recognition for his acting.

Taking to his Twitter page, Ngesi said he was glad he never gave up and kept pushing against all odds. He wrote:

"I want to take a moment to congratulate myself on never giving up, for outworking them, for overcoming all my doubts and for believing in myself! If you’re rolling your eyes at this, my mom says don’t do that - they’ll stay like that forever. Just shurrup and congratulate me!"

Siv Ngesi told TimesLIVE that he was honoured to finally get recognition for his acting. He told the publication that all his previous awards are for his presenting and producing. He said:

"I’ve always wanted to get a nomination for acting and this was my first one (the rest were for presenting and producing)."

The star was nominated alongside Arno Marais from Spoorloos, Neil Sandilands who was also in Dam and Mduduzi Mabaso for his role in eHostela.

