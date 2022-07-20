Riky Rick’s 35th Birthday After Passing Has Fans Honouring His 1st Heavenly Birthday With Epic Videos
- Beloved South African Rapper Riky Rick's birthday has arrived since his tragic and sudden passing
- Supporters have taken to their social media to wish the rap superstar a happy birthday despite his death
- Loyal fans of Riky Rick shared their favourite clips of the Rapper as a day reminisced about the Rapper's talent
South Africa lost one of its biggest talents after Riky Rick took his own life on 23 February 2022. Riky Rick's a sudden left many reeling.
20 July marks what would be the Rapper's 35th birthday, and loyal supporters have continued to celebrate. South Africans have come out in droves to wish Riky Rick a happy heavenly birthday.
Riky Rick fans remember their favourite Rapper on his 35th birthday
Riky Rick's impact on music was undeniable. Fans commemorated the late Rapper's birthday by sharing clips and images of their favourite moments from Riky Rick.
One fan shared a video of Riky Rick serenading his fans. Another video shows Riky sharing his beverage with fans even day while he's performing on stage.
@AmazaMimz commented:
"He definitely had a big heart ❤️❤️❤️❤️happy birthday Makhado "
@yaon3noltherson commented:
"Happy heavenly birthday Mr Makhado. You are forever in my heart sir. Forever."
One fan also shared a video of it to his unreleased song. Supporters gathered to show how much they missed the rap star.
@KMAries97 commented:
"What a beautiful man."
@Amazing18508852 tweeted:
"Happy birthday Makhado, we will forever and always celebrate you. We have multiplied all thanks to you."
"Truly special": Bianca loves Maxhosa's new line honouring Riky Rick, SA reacts
Briefly News previously reported that Bianca Naidoo has shared how much she loves Maxhosa's new line honouring her late hubby and Rapper, Riky Rick. The young widow expressed that it was a special moment for the Boss Zonke hitmaker to be honoured by the world-renowned local brand.
Riky loved the brand for many years, and his widow agreed. The late star used to rock Maxhosa in his music videos and red carpet events across Mzansi.
If you are feeling suicidal or are thinking about hurting yourself, do not hesitate to call the SA Suicide Crisis Line at 0800 567 567.
If you are concerned that someone you know might be in danger of hurting themselves, please alert your local authorities for immediate assistance. You can also encourage the person to contact a suicide prevention hotline using the information above.
Help is available on the Suicide Crisis Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and counsellors can conduct calls in all 11 official languages.
