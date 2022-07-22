Keke Mphuthi has taken to her timeline to open up about finding real friend in the highly-competitive Mzansi entertainment industry

The Goodbye Gogo star showed off her bosom friends in the acting space, actresses Rosemary Zimu and Gaisang Noge

Taking to her comment section, other South African celebs and Keke's followers shared that she and her friends are beautiful

Actress Keke Mphuthi has taken to social media to show off her real friends in the entertainment space. The stunner opened up about the hardness of finding real friends in the acting industry.

She took to her timeline to gush over her bosom friends and actresses Rosemary Zimu and Gaisang Noge. She shared cute snaps of herself with her tribe.

According to TimesLIVE, the star thanked her Creator for blessing her with real friends she can count on in the cut-throat industry. She took to Instagram and captioned her post:

"I can’t stress enough how Rare having REALNESS in this industry and life in general can be …Rosemary Zimu and Gaisang Noge God was showing off when he made you ladies … Ke le rata gore."

Keke's industry peers and followers took to her comment section to share their thoughts on her post. Many expressed that she and her friends are gorgeous.

Zizo Tshwete said:

"Gorgeous, gorgeous girls worldwide."

Milly Mashile wrote:

"So much beauty in one post."

Rosemary Zimu replied:

"Love you more mama."

Samuke Sibiya said:

"Gorgeous ladies."

lebomash06 wrote:

"You guys are such Queens. Le pila man."

motaungneo29 added:

"Three of my faves in one picture."

Actress Keke Mphuthi teases Minnie Dlamini's new production

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that actress Keke Mphuthi took to social media to share a teaser of a show she was part of the cast of.

Goodbye Gogo, a production by Minnie Dlamini and her ex-hubby Quinton Jones' company Beautiful Day Productions, was set to premiere on Showmax in September, 2021.

According to Keke, veteran actress Jones Mtshali was also part of the cast of the new show. The stunner shared on Instagram that she was honoured to act alongside Mam' Mtshali.

Keke also thanked Minnie and her hubby for trusting her to play a leading role in the new production, according to OkMzansi.

