Tamia Mpisane is planning on hitting the ground running as the newly appointed deputy chair lady of Royal AM ladies

The stunner, whose husband Andile Mpisane is the chairman of the football club, said her main goal is to ensure that women in sports get the recognition and respect they deserve

The new mom said she is not worried about balancing motherhood and her new role as she has a strong support system around her

Tamia Mpisane is ready to make a mark on the South African sports scene. The media personality, who was recently announced as the new deputy chair of Royal AM ladies, said she is grateful for the opportunity.

Tamia Mpisane has revealed how she is gearing up for her new role as the Royal AM deputy chair. Image: @tamia_mpisane.

Source: Instagram

Mpisane's mother-in-law, flamboyant businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize created a buzz on social media when she announced that the new mom was joining Royal AM. Many hailed her for always empowering others.

Speaking in an interview with TimesLIVE, Tamia said she is gearing up for her new role. She said she has always been passionate about sports, and being the new AM deputy chair will enable her to fulfil her dreams of creating equality in the industry. She said:

"The most glaring issue for me is that women don’t get the same recognition and respect as men in their respective sports. That’s something we hope to tackle and find solutions for."

Tamia Mpisane added that she hopes to one day start a business that will combine all her interests, including fitness, travelling, fashion and football.

