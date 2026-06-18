Errol Musk has sparked fresh debate after making bold comments about the identity of English-speaking South Africans during a recent interview

The father of Elon Musk drew comparisons between English and Afrikaans-speaking South Africans, leaving social media users divided

A viral clip of his remarks has attracted widespread attention online, with many weighing in on the controversial discussion

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Errol Musk (left) made some controversial claims about English South Africans. Images: Benjamin Cremel and Contributor

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - Errol Musk has once again got people talking after making controversial comments about English-speaking South Africans during a recent interview.

The father of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said that South Africans with an English background no longer have a strong sense of identity.

Errol Musk makes controversial comment

A video clip of the interview, shared on X by user @Markhosonke on 18 June 2026, has been widely circulated and sparked heated debate online.

During the interview, Errol, who is Afrikaans-speaking, claimed that many English-speaking South Africans do not know who they really are anymore.

"The English-speaking South African does not know who they really are anymore because they are sort of just here," he said.

He went on to argue that English-speaking South Africans often identify themselves based on where they live rather than through a shared cultural identity. As an example, he said people living in Cape Town may describe themselves as "Cape Town people."

Errol then contrasted this with Afrikaans-speaking South Africans, whom he described as having a very strong sense of identity. He said Afrikaners know who they are and remain closely connected to their culture and heritage.

According to Errol, Afrikaners are "very strong people" and a group that would have to be reckoned with in the future.

View the video here:

The comments quickly drew attention on social media, where users shared mixed reactions.

Social media reacts to Errol's views

Some agreed with his views and said they have failed to maintain strong cultural traditions over the years.

@dpreston71 said:

"As a white English South African I can confirm that I don't have a strong cultural identity."

@EddieDeepfield said:

"He has a point. Trek Boers have alienated English speakers. Trek Boers think English speakers are English."

@delon_small said:

"I agree with him."

Others disagreed strongly and accused him of making broad generalisations about millions of people.

@Baby_ItsLia said:

"No I generally don’t agree with that man on anything. Nor should anyone listen to him."

@BuhleNdwandwe said:

"I am not even white but why people take this man serious?"

Errol shares his view on Nelson Mandela

In other news, Errol Musk sparked controversy with his views on South Africa's past. In a viral interview , he was questioned by journalist Ashfaaq Carim about whether his son, Elon Musk, holds white nationalist views. During the discussion, Errol made several controversial claims about apartheid-era South Africa, including remarks about employment and land ownership, which drew widespread criticism online. He also generated backlash after comparing British far-right figure Tommy Robinson to Nelson Mandela and alleging that Mandela was responsible for violence carried out by members of his movement.

Afrikaners in South Africa. Image: Per-Anders Petterson

Source: Getty Images

Errol seeks to help Afrikaners settle in Russia

Previously, Briefly News reported that Errol Musk previously made headlines after reportedly backing a plan to help South African farmers seek refugee status in Russia. In April 2026, he said the proposal could initially involve the relocation of 50 Afrikaner families. The reported initiative drew comparisons to a programme supported by former US president Donald Trump, under which thousands of white Afrikaners were granted refugee status in the United States. South Africa's government has consistently rejected claims that Afrikaners are being persecuted.

Source: Briefly News