Khuli Chana is making major moves in the entertainment space. The rapper has opened his own content creation studios.

Khuli Chana has opened his new content creation hub. Image: @khulichana01

Source: Instagram

The Buyile hitmaker has been in the game for more than a decade and is now spreading his wings. He's focusing on leaving a legacy and growing his business profile.

Taking to Twitter, Khuli, who is married to Lamiez Holworthy, shared a short clip of what the studios look like.

SAHipHopMag reports that the star did not provide any details about when the studios will be fully functional. The outlet adds that Slikour said the studio is a content creation hub for all creatives.

It will offer TV production facilities, sound, live streaming and music production. Tweeps took to Khuli Chana's comment section to congratulate him.

@miss_refilwe commented:

"Wow. Congratulations @KhuliChana. May God bless this journey and may it grow from strength to strength."

@Mr_HUMA said:

"The Originator himself. Congratulations to you my brother."

@LindoGames_ wrote:

"Major moves. All the best!"

@Thabiso_m commented:

"I'm happy for you Khuli, still my number one. The Motswako originator Rraaaaaaaaahhhh!!!!"

@Lisher_Rayze added:

"Ooooh this is dope! Congratulations Khuli!"

Khuli Chana shares teaser of Buyile music video

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Khuli Chana took to social media to share a teaser of his track titled Buyile.

The rapper features his gorgeous wife in the litty music video. Instead of using a model in the video, the star decided to serve Mzansi couple goals by featuring his bae, Lamiez Holworthy.

In the snippet the musician shared on Twitter, he can be seen rapping in front of the camera while his bae dances next to him. Khuli captioned his post:

"Just got the final video cut of #Buyile. YA BABA!!!! BABING!!!!!"

