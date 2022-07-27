Former Rhythm City star Mncedisi Shabangu's death has saddened many because he was one of Mzansi's leading actors

Mncedisi Shabangu died on Sunday after complaining to his family about chest pains that eventually ended his life

Shabangu's funeral arrangements have been made public, with many fans and celebrities expected to pay their respects to the veteran actor

Former Rhythm City star Mncedisi Shabangu will be laid to rest on Saturday, 30 July.

Former 'Rhythm City' actor Mncedisi Shabangu

Source: Twitter

First, according to TshisaLIVE, his memorial will be held on Thursday at the Alliance Church of SA in Kanyamazane, Mpumalanga. The same church will host Shabangu's funeral, as per reports.

A second memorial service will be held for those who wish to honour the veteran actor. TshisaLIVE reported that his brother Mthokozisi Shabangu confirmed that Mncedisi's life will be remembered in Gauteng on 2 August. The memorial service will be held at the Market Theatre in Newton from 12pm to 3pm.

The actor passed away on Sunday. His family said he died as a result of chest pains.

“Dear all, it is with great sadness that the Shabangu family informs you of the sudden passing of Mncedisi Baldwin Shabangu. He passed on in the early hours of this morning. The family appreciates all messages of condolence and requests privacy at this difficult time," said Mncedisi's family in a statement.

Mncedisi has played various roles on different Mzansi channels. His well-known role is on the canned e.tv popular soapie Rhythm City. He played Khululekani Ngobese on the show.

Mncedisi Shabangu's top 5 unforgettable scenes on 'Rhythm City': From the diamond saga to David Genaro's death

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the death of actor Mncedisi Shabangu has saddened many Mzansi people and celebrities.

The actor died on Sunday after a brief illness, according to TshisaLIVE. He was 53 years old at the time.

“He complained about chest pains. It was a short sickness. He was rushed to the clinic and on arrival, he was certified dead,” reports TshisaLIVE.

The actor has left a significant legacy and memorable scenes in the industry. Here are five of Mncedisi's most iconic Rhythm City scenes.

Source: Briefly News