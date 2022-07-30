Talented Mzansi actor Thabo Rametsi has taken to the timeline to pen a lengthy post about the importance of telling authentic South African stories

The Silverton Siege star shared that it's about time local actors play their own heroes in films instead of using Hollywood actors to play icons such as Nelson Mandela

The thespian encouraged Mzansi entertainers to continue telling their own stories against all odds because overseas creatives will colonise local stories

Mzansi actor Thabo Rametsi has penned a lengthy post about the importance of local creatives to tell authentic South African stories.

Thabo Rametsi has encouraged local creatives to tell and act in their own stories. Image: @thaborametsi

Source: Instagram

The Silverton Siege star opened up about why it's important for local actors to play roles of Mzansi icons such as Nelson Mandela and Steve Biko.

According to TshisaLIVE, the thespian shared that he is proud of himself because he has dedicated his career to show that locals are good enough to play their own heroes.

The actor shared that local entertainers have been made to feel that they're not good enough to play important roles in their own stories. He slammed the use of Hollywood actors in Mzansi films about the country's heroes.

"We have to leave something for the children that look like us, sound like us, feel like us."

Thabo Rametsi encouraged creatives to continue telling their own stories against all odds because "they will try colonise our stories".

