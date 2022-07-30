To commemorate the anniversary of her husband's death, Connie Ferguson has posted a heartfelt to Shona

She expressed how much she missed him and that she still felt his presence. Connie said that he lived on in her heart

Social media users took to the comment section in reaction to the touching post and shared their condolences

Connie Ferguson has taken to the internet to pay tribute to her late husband, Shona, one year to the day after his death.

She posted a picture of Shona on Instagram with a heartfelt message to him where she expresses how much she misses him but still feels his presence today.

Connie Ferguson paid a heartfelt tribute to her late husband, one year to the day that she lost him. Photo credit: @connie_ferguson

Shona died of Covid19 complications on the 30th of July 2021, his sudden passing sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry.

Connie shared this touching message in her post dedicated to her late husband:

"One year without your physical presence today and God continues to walk with us as we navigate our new reality. We miss you so much my LOVE but it is well. We are okay. You continue resting. You live on in our hearts and minds. MEMORIES ARE FOREVER AND ARE A TREASURE. Love you for eternity."

Social media users react to Connie's heartfelt message to her late husband

lebone_artifice:

"I was literally thinking about you this morning ️️️."

letty_motswaledi:

"We miss him dearly , We thank God for His faithfulness over your lives❤️! May He continue to comfort you and feel you with His Joy! Love you ."

bouwercarol:

"Your forever angel my darling Connie he remains present through you and the kids. I love you sis, it is well."

sting_bee_sambo:

"May his soul continue resting king of productions."

esther0959:

"Yoh was thinking of this beautiful picture ❤️ strange how I think of your husband almost daily. Sometimes strangely enough, I unfollow you and hope it will make me forget. Then I come back.. Am torn as if I knew you guys. MAY HE REST WELL, as unbelievable as it is ❤️❤️."

Connie Ferguson to launch Ferguson Foundation in memory of late Shona Ferguson

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Connie Ferguson has taken to her timeline to announce the launch date for the Ferguson Foundation in memory of her late hubby. The Queen star is the co-founder of the foundation.

The actress and her late hubby, Shona Ferguson, were planning to launch the project in 2021 when he suddenly passed on. She had to put the plans on hold because she was still grieving.

Taking to Instagram, the co-founder of Ferguson Films shared that the foundation will be launched on 5 August, reports TshisaLIVE. Singer Nomfundo Moh will perform at the gala dinner, while Bridget Masinga will host the ceremony.

Source: Briefly News