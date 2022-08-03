Sizwe Dhlomo has roasted the ANC on social media after the political party announced that it was protesting against illegal immigrants and miners on Wednesday

Not impressed by the ANC's decision to protest, the media personality reminded the ruling party that it's the country's governing party

Many on the timeline agreed with the Kaya FM presenter and called out the ANC for behaving like an opposition party

Sizwe Dhlomo has taken to the timeline to roast the ANC. The media personality slammed the ruling party for protesting against their own government.

Sizwe Dhlomo has roasted the ANC for protesting against themselves. Image: @sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

The star was reacting to the political party after it announced that it would be embarking on a protest against illegal immigrants, illegal miners and rapists on Wednesday, 3 August.

Taking to Twitter, the Kaya FM presenter shared that he was unimpressed about the party's move to protest simply because the ANC's deployees occupy top government positions. Sizwe Dhlomo asked:

"SMH! Nenzani!? You’re the governing party. What are you protesting?"

Other tweeps took to Sizwe's comment section and agreed with him. They also roasted the party for demonstrating against its own government.

@MzwaneleManyi commented:

"The centre is not holding."

@MakenaRamokolo wrote:

"The inevitable fate of 2024 is setting in, ANC is officially behaving like an opposition party. The effect of a bought president. Cyril has destroyed what used to be a liberation movement."

@SjayMabaso said:

"The ANC is going to protest against the failure of their deployees."

@MLANDO60870174 commented:

"The ANC will be protesting against the ANC of Bheki Cele and Phala Phala Farmgate."

@R_govender wrote:

"They are also a political party. Are you saying they are not allowed to protest. I'm sure if it was the EFF, you would be saying viva. You are bias."

@Cazelimdaka added:

"They like playing the victim cards these ones, especially when they must account. Like some of them always talking of 9 wasted Zuma years, now they'll be saying something similar about Ramaphosa as if he's alone. The truth is that; this is a result of ANC failure to govern."

