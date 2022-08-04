Sjava had the timeline in stitches recently with his cheeky response to a male fan who wanted to record a song for his babe

The Umama hitmaker offered to help the desperate tweep's girlfriend instead and hilariously asked the fan to bring his bae to him

The award-winning musician reportedly has three wives and once dated singer Lady Zamar which is why peeps laughed out loud when he asked the fan to bring his girl to him

Sjava has hilariously responded to a desperate male fan. The tweep, with the handle @Nkosi_Shebi, took to the timeline and shared that he wants to make a song for his girlfriend.

@Nkosi_Shebi asked studio owners for some studio time so he could record the song as he was tired of begging Sjava. The Umama hitmaker caught wind of the shade and headed to the tweep's comment section.

Taking to Twitter, the talented singer asked the tweep to give him his babe instead. The musician suggested that he wants to serenade @Nkosi_Shebi's girlfriend himself and Mzansi laughed out loud. Sjava replied:

"Letha intombi kimi (bring the girlfriend to me)."

Sjava doesn't play around when it comes to women. The star reportedly has three wives. He also dated stunning singer, Lady Zamar, but their relationship ended on a sour note. Reacting to his response, @sithembisondl15 said:

"Ufuna ukuyingena Nkosana (you want her for yourself, son)."

Another tweep @philisiwengwen5 commented:

"Impela akalethe intombi ayeke ukukhulumela safuthi (indeed, he must just bring the girlfriend and stop running his mouth)."

@TintswaloTrue1 added:

"The guy rn: honestly, never mind."

Entertainment blogger dragged for claiming Sjava took a 4th wife

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula was dragged for spreading false rumours. This time, the popular Twitter account alleged that Sjava got himself a fourth wife.

Social media users were quick to call Musa out for lying because the young woman posing with Sjava in the pic he shared is Ngizwe Mchunu's wife. The singer was one of the mourners at the former Ukhozi FM presenter's father's funeral in Nkandla.

Peeps took to Twitter and slammed Musa for lying about Sjava. Some even shared more snaps that were taken at the recent funeral, reports TshisaLIVE. Ngizwe also took pics with Sjava.

