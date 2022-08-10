DJ Zinhle had the social media streets going crazy when she announced that she tied the knot with her baby daddy Murdah Bongz

The star then joined the rest of the country in celebrating Women's Day with pictures that have since gone viral

Social media users were impressed not only by the Umlilo hitmaker's stylish outfit but also by the fact that she is managing a successful career

DJ Zinhle is on a winning streak; there's no disputing that. The stunner who recently revealed that she is officially married to Black Motion star Bongani 'Murdah Bongz' Mahosana impressed Mzansi with her latest pictures.

DJ Zinhle posted saucy pictures to celebrate her 1st Women's Day as Murdah Bongz's wife. Image: @djzinhle.

The star joined the country to celebrate Women's Day on Tuesday, 9 August 2022. To mark the day, the mother of two headed to her social media pages to share stunning pictures.

DJ Zinhle also shared with her fans that this Women's Day marks a decade since she opened her company, Era by DJ Zinhle. She thanked her Instagram followers for the love and support they have shown to her over the years. She wrote:

"This Women’s Month Era By DJ Zinhle celebrates a huge milestone… 10 YEARS IN BUSINESS✨. This is not something we take for granted & we thank you for supporting us since day 1. We could not have gotten here without our amazing #EraFam "

