DJ Zinhle is showing Mzansi how to manage a successful music career, a booming business and a big family

The star who has hits such as Umlilo, Siyabonga and Indlovu under her belt is also managing a successful business empire, and Mzansi is lauding her for her boss moves

The mother of two and her team have been praised for thinking outside the box by introducing more fashion pieces to their brand

DJ Zinhle is on a mission to build a successful business empire, and she is definitely winning. The star who wears the hats of a DJ, mother, wife and CEO is also inspiring young women that it's possible to have it all.

DJ Zinhle is motivating her fans with her successful business career. Image: @djzinhle.

Source: Instagram

The reality television star who had her followers jumping with joy when she recently announced that she got married to Murdah Bongz a few months ago has been credited for her ability to focus on the bag while ignoring the noise that often surrounds her name.

Mzansi has been in awe of how DJ Zinhle and her team manages to always come up with new business ideas. The mother of two recently headed to her Instagram to introduce more fashion pieces that were added to her Era by DJ Zinhle brand, and fans can't wait to get their hands on them. She wrote:

"A classic twist to take your Era combos to the top! A stainless steel chain dipped in dazzling gold featuring our famous Era logo will perfectly frame your face when added to your Era Vision sunglasses. Both stylish & functional, this sunglass chain is an Era must-have!"

Source: Briefly News