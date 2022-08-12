Award-winning singer Sjava has taken to his timeline to share a snap of himself rocking a cool Taliban headscarf during his recent performance in Durban

In keeping with the theme of Doek On Fleek All White National Picnic , the Umama hitmaker also covered his head with the stunning doek

Many people took to his comment section to let their fave know the doek suits him, while others shared snaps of themselves also rocking cool doeks at the event

Source: Instagram

The Umama hitmaker sang live for thousands of Mzansi women who attended the lit Doek On Fleek All White National Picnic at Moses Mabhida People's Park in Durban on Women's Day.

Taking to Twitter, the KwaZulu-Natal-born artist shared that the event was special. Along with a heart emoji, Sjava captioned his pic:

"Doek on Fleek was special."

Partygoers took to his comment section to share pics of themselves also rocking their doeks and all white outfits at the event. Some shared that the head scarf suits the star.

@Cellydhl said:

"It screams confidence..."

@Nokthula_Noxy commented:

"It was lit indeed."

@DawggyDon wrote:

"@DjMaphorisa was suppose to attend he fits in very well lapho."

@rasematse2 added:

"Wow you rocked it man."

Sjava shows off true 'bhinca' swag

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Sjava has taken to social media to show off his 'bhinca' swag. The Umama hitmaker posted a snap of himself neatly dressed and feeling himself.

The star rocked sandals, trouser, tucked in his t-shirt and draped a leather jacket that is synonymous with Maskandi artists over his shoulders.

The award-winning singer took to Twitter to remind his followers that personal hygiene is very important. Sjava captioned his post:

"Ingezo iwumthetho (bathing is a must)."

The star's fans who commented in Zulu, agreed with their fave that looking good and freshening up is definitely a must in their books as well.

