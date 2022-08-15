Cardi B, the Bodak Yellow hitmaker, shared a video of her children Kulture and Wave being sibling goals

The trending video shows Kulture, the oldest, attempting to calm Wave so that he can sleep properly

Cardi B's fans have flocked to her comments section to gush about the two adorable babies with some praising Kulture for being an awesome older sister

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Singer Cardi B has shared an adorable video of her children Kulture and Wave.

Cardi B posted a cute video of her kids being siblings goals. Image: Axelle/Bauerr-Griffin/GettyImages and@iamcardib

Source: UGC

Cardi took to Twitter to share a cute video of her older daughter Kulture trying to put her youngest child, Wave, to sleep. The proud mother then captioned it with the touching words:

"The best thing in life are free……..actually nothing that involve kids is free ..but you get it"

On , Cardi B shared the following sweet video:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Fans react to Cardi B's endearing post

Cb2Era said:

"Kk is such a good sister "

@Normanbooz wrote:

"Um how did he grow this fast? Coz I swear he was just a newborn a few days ago. And not Kulture looking after her little brother So adorable "

@theyenvypetey shared:

"Not Kultrue trying to put him to sleep like she ever slept when she was a baby❤️❤️"

@Robinta34009014 posted:

"Keep them as close as possible for as long as possible."

@DwayneJay commented:

"Nah this is next level precious. I know this video brings you so much peace and stillness! Thanks for sharing it with us."

@lilfreakygyal replied:

"Cardi is such an amazing mother."

@Wahaenne added:

" He absolutely adores Kulture! Knows she's nearby and in his soft comfort zone! This is the Cutest thing ever! Reminds me of my own daughters. This is such a blessing. May God preserve their love. It's pure and untainted."

Many people were shocked when the Bodak Yellow singer revealed she was expecting her second child in June 2021 while performing at the BET Awards. This was nearly three years after Kulture, the eldest child, was born. According to Popsugar, she has stated that she wishes to have more children in 2019.

Cardi B, daughter Kulture rock cute matching outfit at lavish mermaid themed birthday party

Briefly News previously reported that singer Cardi B has celebrated her daughter Kulture’s 4th birthday with both of them clad in matching mermaid attire.

Cardi took to her Instagram page and posted cute photos of the lavish mermaid-themed birthday ceremony.

The rapper's husband Offset was spotted holding his younger baby as Cardi and Kulture twinned.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News