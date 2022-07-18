Rapper Cardi B went all out to give her four-year-old daughter a birthday party deserving of a princess

Cardi and her daughter turned up to the party dressed to the occasion, rocking matching costumes

During Kulture's previous birthday, Cardi gifted her a stunning high-end bag a Hermès Birkin, which costs over R720 000

Singer Cardi B has celebrated her daughter Kulture’s 4th birthday with both of them clad in matching mermaid attire.

Cardi B and her daughter Kulture rocked matching outfits at a lavish mermaid-themed birthday party. Photo: Cardi B.

Source: UGC

Kulture epic birthday

Cardi took to her Instagram page and posted cute photos of the lavish mermaid-themed birthday ceremony.

The rapper's husband Offset was spotted holding his younger baby as Cardi and Culture twinned.

She captioned the post:

"I got your back, your front and sides. Big 4."

Kulture's birthday party was a movie

The post saw Cardi B's fans shower the little girl with birthday messages and below are some of their comments:

@mrjerometrammel wrote:

"Adorable! Her birthday parties be a movie! Sheesh, just imagine when she turns 16."

@spiceofficial wrote:

"She’s so pretty. HBD Princess."

@tabiustate wrote:

"Thank you for doing it for the Kulture. Much love. Your kids will be stars."

Cardi B posts sweet clip of daughter Kulture dancing, Mzansi reacts: "She gave birth to herself"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Bodak Yellow hitmaker Cardi B recently shared a video of her adorable daughter Kulture getting down on the dance floor.

In the now-viral video, Kulture took to the centre of their living room and showed off her impressive dance skills while her celebrity mother recorded.

@tamarbraxton said:

"Shout-out to all the parents who gave birth to themselves."

@1of1beezyhill commented:

"Why does it seems like celeb kids got sped up years or sum lol they grow up so fast."

Source: TUKO.co.ke