Cardi B, Daughter Kulture Rock Cute Matching Outfit at Lavish Mermaid Themed Birthday Party
- Rapper Cardi B went all out to give her four-year-old daughter a birthday party deserving of a princess
- Cardi and her daughter turned up to the party dressed to the occasion, rocking matching costumes
- During Kulture's previous birthday, Cardi gifted her a stunning high-end bag a Hermès Birkin, which costs over R720 000
New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!
Singer Cardi B has celebrated her daughter Kulture’s 4th birthday with both of them clad in matching mermaid attire.
Kulture epic birthday
Cardi took to her Instagram page and posted cute photos of the lavish mermaid-themed birthday ceremony.
The rapper's husband Offset was spotted holding his younger baby as Cardi and Culture twinned.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!
She captioned the post:
Mom shows gratitude by arranging the most exquisite birthday for her adorable angel, blessed to have a girlchild
"I got your back, your front and sides. Big 4."
See the post below:
Kulture's birthday party was a movie
The post saw Cardi B's fans shower the little girl with birthday messages and below are some of their comments:
@mrjerometrammel wrote:
"Adorable! Her birthday parties be a movie! Sheesh, just imagine when she turns 16."
@spiceofficial wrote:
"She’s so pretty. HBD Princess."
@tabiustate wrote:
"Thank you for doing it for the Kulture. Much love. Your kids will be stars."
Cardi B posts sweet clip of daughter Kulture dancing, Mzansi reacts: "She gave birth to herself"
In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Bodak Yellow hitmaker Cardi B recently shared a video of her adorable daughter Kulture getting down on the dance floor.
In the now-viral video, Kulture took to the centre of their living room and showed off her impressive dance skills while her celebrity mother recorded.
@tamarbraxton said:
"Shout-out to all the parents who gave birth to themselves."
@1of1beezyhill commented:
"Why does it seems like celeb kids got sped up years or sum lol they grow up so fast."
New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!
Source: TUKO.co.ke