Graduating from university is an absolutely amazing feeling, and bagging your degree on your birthday must be the cherry on top of an already perfect day

One stunner from Gauteng was super stoked to obtain her second qualification from Durban University of Technology (DUT) on her cake day

Yolisa Siluma gave LinkedIn peeps all the feels as she celebrated her fantastic milestone online

A gorgeous lady from Pretoria in Gauteng has taken to the socials to celebrate a massive milestone after obtaining her second qualification from Durban University of Technology (DUT) on her cake day.

Yolisa Siluma had double celebrations on her birthday and bagged her degree in IT from Durban University of Technology on the same day. Image: Yolisa Siluma/LinkedIn.

Graduating from university is already such an amazing experience. Can you even imagine how awesome it would be to obtain your qualification on your birthday? Double celebrations!

Yolisa Siluma, who obtained a Bachelor of Technology in information technology (IT), looked lovely on the day, posting some cute snaps with her family members. The caption to her LinkedIn post read:

“Graduated (again) on my birthday.”

Social media peeps were proud of the young lady’s achievement and wished her well in the comment section.

Let’s have a look at some of the reactions:

Sibongile Mphuthi was very impressed:

“Congratulations are in order.”

Fihlang Tsoananyana reacted:

“Congratulations, Yolisa.”

Lianca Strydom added:

“Huge congrats.”

