Rick Ross gave free haircuts at a back to school event in his neighbourhood and the video of the whole thing is doing rounds on social media

The US rapper took time off his busy schedule and did his bit to encourage the youth to go back to school

Social media users shared hilarious reactions to the video of the hip-hop artist giving a "hurting" schoolboy a haircut

Rick Ross took some time off his busy schedule to do some charity work. The US rapper gave haircuts at a back to school event in his country.

Rick Ross gave free haircuts at a back to school event. Image: @richforever

Source: Instagram

During his visit to the school, the hip-hop artist swapped his microphone for a hair clipper and got down to business. In a video doing rounds on social media, the Money in the Grave hitmaker can be seen giving a young men a haircut.

The video of the superstar getting his hands dirty was shared on Twitter by Hot Freestyle. The outlet captioned the post:

"Rick Ross giving out haircuts at a back to school event."

Social media users took to the comments section and shared hilarious reactions to the clip. Many claimed the boy in the clip was crying internally when Rick Ross was cutting his hair.

@itsMRW2u wrote:

"My barber ain't never been this aggressive!"

@Jordan64495146 commented:

"He's about to go delete every Rick Ross song off of his phone when he get back to the car!!"

@tbynatee said:

"He’s gonna have so many bald spots."

@WoodyInvestor wrote:

"The little boy 'I feel like crying'."

@Evaldezzz_ commented:

"Lil bro was hurting."

@uneedyasir said:

"He's crying on the inside, no lie."

@Dark_CoveGaming added:

"Gave lil brah the Doja treatment."

Source: Briefly News