Tito Mboweni is on a therapeutic journey and he paid no mind to the comments on how to go about it

The former finance minister showed off another one of his notorious recipes and regretfully announced that this time, things didn't go as planned and in future he will reduce the amount of garlic and tomatoes

@tito_mboweni's Twitter followers returned with unsolicited advice in response to Tito's cooking skills

Tito Mboweni showed off the results of another one of his "therapeutic journeys." The former finance minister has started cooking again and the measurements in his recipes are on the heavy side, to say the least.

Tito Mboweni got back in the kitchen and shared his latest recipe on his socials. Image: @tito_mboweni/Twitter

When posting his latest meal preparations, the former minister asked his followers to kindly not comment on the measurements in his recipe. He made it clear that he had already reduced the number of tomatoes he used using for his gravy.

Some of his social followers were in awe of the number of tomatoes Tito had chopped up because, in most of his posts, the former minister is always seemingly dining alone. One of his followers said it looked as if Tito had used up a whole bag of tomatoes.

However, his other followers pointed out that it should be the amount of garlic he is using that he should be worried about. In a follow-up post, a regretful @tito_mboweni wrote:

"I am reducing the amount of garlic. Regrettably."

He had initially taken out two whole garlic cloves. Other followers joked that Tito might have been on a mission to repel vampires. One follower added that he should watch out for the stench of garlic and that his recipe could end up having the former finance minister smelling like garlic for the next two years.

The politician didn't let his followers bring him down and instead encouraged them to try out cooking in hopes that it might be as soothing to them as it is for him.

The comment section was buzzing with hilarious reactions. Take a look at some of the Mzansi's responses to Tito Mboweni's latest masterpiece:

@FsTebza commented:

"Then imagine if it wasn't reduced‍. Because we are clearly being told it was reduced for us not to comment about it "

@Thembithemedium said:

"It looks delicious."

@DulceRome:

"Malume wena wa jola lately. Who's been giving you private cooking lessons? That looks great."

