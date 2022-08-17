Rick Ross's Wingstop restaurants in Mississippi, US have reportedly been fined by the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division for multiple violations

The hip-hop artist owns about 30 Wingstop franchises in the US and some of his restaurants violations include forcing employees to illegally pay for safety training, uniforms, background checks

Social media users took to the timeline and shared mixed reactions to the latest media reports about the superstar's popular restaurants

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Rick Ross is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. The US rapper has reportedly been fined for multiple Wingstop restaurant violations.

Rick Ross’ restaurants in Mississippi have been fined for multiple violations. Image: @richforever

Source: Instagram

The superstar owns nearly 30 Wingstop franchises across the US. The violations reportedly include forcing employees to illegally use their own money for safety training, uniforms, background checks and cash register shortages.

XXL reports that Rozay was fined by the US' Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (DOLWHD) for the violations. The publication further reports that in some instances, this caused some of the hip-hop artist's workers’ average hourly rates to fall below the $7.25 (R119.88) federal minimum wage.

The operators of the multiple Mississippi locations are also accused of record-keeping violations. The DOLWHD added that they failed to maintain a record of employee hours worked and wage deductions.

Social media users took to Twitter and shared mixed reactions to the news about the violations.

@TyeGee06 wrote:

"Prime example why you must be careful tryna hook up friends & family. We all know Ross don't run the day to day, yet it's his name in the headlines. Some unqualified sibling or uncle made these decisions."

@PhillyLegend commented:

"What? They didn't know this was against the law? But, I am going to give @RickRoss a break. Since it appears this only happened in MS, this was probably done by regional managers or a regional mgmt company. Ross and his fam are not running the day to day."

@TDMurray48 wrote:

"No big deal. How about Walmart and Chase bank?"

@For_The_Masses said:

"Such an unethical clown."

@layinlowtaii added:

"I'm not surprised, the way he cut that boy's head."

Rick Ross gives free haircuts at back to school event

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Rick Ross took some time off his busy schedule to do some charity work. The US rapper gave haircuts at a back to school event in his country.

During his visit to the school, the hip-hop artist swapped his microphone for a hair clipper and got down to business. In a video doing rounds on social media, the Stay Schemin hitmaker can be seen giving a young men a haircut.

The clip of the rapper getting his hands dirty was shared on Twitter by Hot Freestyle. The outlet captioned the video:

"Rick Ross giving out haircuts at a back to school event."

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News