Reality TV star Mphowabadimo is stepping into entrepreneurship with her new range of beauty products

Mphowabadimo happily shared that she would be selling some skin care products named after herself

Fans of the Big Brother Mzansi winner, Mphowabadimo, are looking forward to supporting their favourite

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Mphowabadimo is officially launching her products asWabadimo Skin Care. Mphowabadimo is just as excited as her fans, who reacted to the news.

Mphowabadimo celebrated the launch of her skin care products that fans have been looking forward to. Image:/ Instagram/@mpho_wa_badimo

Source: Instagram

Many Mphowabadimo's supporters celebrated the Big Brother Mzansi star and her business venture. Mphowabadimo released the details of when people can buy her products, much to her fans' delight.

Mphowabadimo announces Wabadimo Skin Care

Mphowabadimo is proud to share her business, Wabadimo Skin Care, across social media. In a Twitter post, Mphowabadimo shared a promotional image of herself next to her skincare line.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to Daily Sun, Mphowabadimo is also a sangoma. This would explain the name of the line Wabadimo Skin Care, meaning "of the ancestors". Fans were eager to put in their orders as she promised pre-orders would soon be available.

@Vee_Mkhwanazi commented:

"What better sight than seeing a queen winning."

@Zuh_nDeE commented:

"Our coins are ready babes…Congratulations."

@nozipho_zondo commented:

"Where can I buy I can't wait to glow."

@MaNgcob35673617

"There goes my Summer Skin Congratulations baby."

BBMzansi’s Mpho Wa Badimo has not always had it easy: “I was a sole provider.”

Briefly News previously reported that This month marks three months since Michelle Vundla (27), also known as "Mpho Wa Badimo," won the latest season of Big Brother Mzansi reality show, taking home R2 million.

The 27-year-old has flourished since she started as a promo girl for MoFaya, an energy drink owned by media personality DJ Sbu in 2015/16. Now she is a millionaire and appeared on DJ Sbu's podcast The Hustler's Corner, as a guest.

The full circle moment also comes with Mphowabadimo's other accomplishments, such as being the first solo woman to win Big Brother Mzansi (BBMzansi) and partnering with one of South Africa's most popular alcohol brands and more

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News