DJ Oskido had some wise words about doing everything possible to achieve one's dreams no matter the circumstances

Beloved musician Oskido told his followers that they can do anything they desire if they have the right tools and mindset

Oskido's inspirational video left his followers moved by his wise words about making dreams come true

DJ Oskido continues to be a source of motivation for his followers. Oskido shared a video that inspired fans to work hard after the musician made several points about achieving life goals.

DJ Oskido shared an inspiring video for his supporters, and it worked like a charm as his followers felt motivated. Image: Instagram /oskidoibelieve

DJ Oskido's message resonated with many who were feeling uninspired. Oskido's sound advice on how to get ahead in life took lessons from so-called slay queens.

Oskido's inspirational video message amps up fans

Oskido took to Instagram to share a clip where he encourages everyone to start working on themselves even if they think it is too late. He said the best move in life is to " invest in yourself".

Oskido says that people must decide what they want, focus on and then take steps to achieve it. Oskido says this is what slay queens do as he said:

“Even slay queens invest in themselves, they identify the big spenders and attack them. They’ve mastered the slay queen game. So whatever department or whatever God has given you, whatever you want to do, make sure that you focus on it"

Slay Queen is used to describe ladies who tend to live a lavish lifestyle that is funded by another person. Fans of the DJ loved the reference to these women, as many commented that the video left them feeling motivated.

@asavuma_ commented:

Dankie grootman! This was needed!

@phiragon commented:

"Dankie Oscar wa rona,no many will volunteer such valuable advice unconditionally to strangers."

@sheygo_rock_sands commented:

"Slay queens are pure hustlers."

@xavierfokkkenthxmas commented:

"Sbonge Grootman taking these words with my hustle."

Oskido wows Mzansi and celebs with 5 distinctions for university course

Briefly News previously reported that Oskido is well-known for his music in South African culture. The musician has a passion for self-improvement as he shared his going back to school journey with fans.

Oskido was a source of inspiration when he enrolled on a project management course at the University of Pretoria. Oskido stayed dedicated to his mission as he shared his academic record upon completion.

Oskido took to Instagram to thank everyone who supported him on his journey back to school. News24 reports that Oskido was in a five-month long course. The musician says that he feels the duty to share his academic record to show how thankful he is.

