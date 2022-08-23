Oskido opened up about his bad boy days when Mafikizolo celebrated being in the industry for a whopping 25 years

The Kalawa Jazmee boss was one of the guest speakers when the singing duo celebrated with friends and industry mates on Friday

The club DJ and music producer shared that he used to show his private part on stage but those days are gone because he has matured with age

Oskido has opened up about his bad boy days. The legendary music producer shared that his bad boy days are over.

The Kwaito icon and BOP member got into the music industry in his early 20s and co-founded one of Mzansi's greatest independent record labels, Kalawa Jazmee.

Mafikizolo, singing duo signed to Kalawa Jazmee, turned 25 on Friday, 19 August and Oskido was one of the guest speakers. During his speech, he shared that many people always wonder how he survived due to his behaviour earlier on in his life.

The star shared that he was always drunk and he would sometimes show his private part while performing on stage. Oskido further expressed that he's now "another version" of himself. According to Daily Sun, he added:

"When you grow up, its either you become wiser of become dull," adding that growing up has made him mature.

Source: Briefly News