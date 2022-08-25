Uzalo brings the story between Nonka and Kwanda, who are on-screen lovers, and their chemistry has spilt over into the real world

Nonka and Kwanda are the couple on Uzalo played by Thuthuka Mthembu and Sandile Mfusi, who have since fallen in love

Thuthuka Mthembu and Sandile Mfusi went public with their adorable love story that started on Mzansi TV screens

South African hit TV series Uzalo is giving South Africans a fairytale story thanks to Thuthuka Mthembu and Sandile Mfusi, who play two lovers in the soapie. The Uzalo actors' relationship has gone public with details about how they fell in love while working together.

Thuthuka Mthembu and Sandile Mfusi have fans in for a surprise as they have moved their love on TV to their lives. Image: Instagram/@masandiworld/@thuthuka.m

Source: Instagram

Nonka and Kwanda have palpable chemistry as they were cast together for a fiery romance on Uzalo. Some sources close to the actors have confirmed that the two are actually dating.

According to Daily Sun, Nonka from Uzalo is played by Thuthuka Mthembu, and her on-screen lover Kwanda is played by Sandile Mfusi. The publication reports that the two actors are dating and that they fell in love when Sandile joined the cast.

Sources who know the couple well said the two want to keep their relationship out of the public eye so that they can always be professional at work. Daily Sun also reports that the couple is a good match, as sources close to the couple saidThuthuka loves how Sandile goes to church frequently as "he is a man of God and not a player."

Uzalo fans love the actors' performances as lovers on the soapie, and many have already expressed that they want the two to date. Fans are always supporting the actors on their social media.

khomotsokgwedi5 commented:

"How I wish you and Nonka could date."

_kas4lyf commented:

"Yes wena son in law."

nkamzenagnes commented:

"What a nice couple."

praisedube7 commented:

"I wish you an Nonka were dating in real life, you act well in you part, uyenza iUzalo icaze. Thank you."

Siya B leaves 'Uzalo', SA wants him to audition for Mqhele's role on 'The Wife'

Briefly News previously reported that Siyabonga Radebe has reportedly quit Uzalo. The actor apparently walked away from the set of the SABC 1 telenovela after appearing in the show for just six months.

The star joined the current season to play the role of a smooth criminal Vikizitha Magwaza. Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela broke the news of his exit on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Phil shared that word on the street is that Siya B quit Uzalo.

