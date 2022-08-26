Zoleka Mandeka took to social media to announce that her cancer battle is far from over, as she has been diagnosed with bone cancer

Mandela's post immediately drew South Africans to her comments section to express their sympathy

Celebrities like Ayanda Thabethe, DJ Miss Pru, and former Kwela Tebza member Tebogo Lerole have also sent prayers to Zoleka Mandela

Zoleka Mandela shared the most heartbreaking story earlier this week. She announced on Instagram that she has been diagnosed with cancer again, this time bone cancer. This comes after defeating the chronic disease after a 10-year battle.

Ayanda Thabethe is among the celebrities who sympathised with Zoleka Mandela after announcing she has been diagnosed with cancer again. Image: @ayandathabethe_/Instagram and J.Countess/GettyImages

Many Mzansi people, including well-known people, were summoned by the activist and author's post. Taking to her Twitter account, Ayanda Thabethe expressed sympathy for Mandela. She said she understands Zoleka's fear as a mother who must confront the possibility that her children will grow up without her. According to Zoleka, there is no cure for bone cancer.

"When you become a parent, I think the biggest fear becomes having your children grow without you or losing them that’s why this Zoleka Mandela post really broke my heart. Praying for a miracle for her "

Ayanda shared the following sad tweets on Twitter:

As she has been following Zoleka's battle with cancer, DJ Miss Pru also sent out prayers to Zoleka Mandela. Miss Pru shared the following tweet:

Tebogo Lerole, a former Kwela Tebza member, encouraged Zoleka, saying she should remember she beat cancer once and she can do it again.

"You are going nowhere. This world is your home. Your children need you and someday you're going to be uGogo to your children's children," reports TshisaLIVE.

Netizens sympathise with Zoleka Mandela

@Napo_licious said:

"All strength to Zoleka Mandela. My mom had stage four liver cancer. This hit me hard."

@KMtyalela wrote:

"Zoleka Mandela’s most recent post is heartbreaking. I cannot imagine what she’s going through. May God be with her and her children."

@segosta93 shared:

"Please put Zoleka Mandela in your prayers tonight and every other night you pray "

@monde__m posted:

"I'm so heartbroken for Zoleka Mandela. This must be devastating for her. To survive cancer 2x then have it back for the 3rd time. That time you have a newborn baby"

@Miss_Stuurman commented:

"I can't stop thinking about Zoleka Mandela, life is so unfair"

@Tumi_lp added:

"Zoleka Mandela's story breaks my heart She has a new baby! She needs a break, her body needs a break. This cancer thing again"

Zoleka is devastated because she is worried about her children.

