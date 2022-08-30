Mpho Popps is set to shine again at the SAFTAs on Saturday, 3 September after hosting the SAMAs a few days ago

The comedian will co-host the upcoming event with Khutso Theledi and Ryle De Morny, according to entertainment commentator Phil Mphela

The star took to his official Instagram account to thank the SAMAs and gave a huge shout-out to his talented co-hosts

Mpho Popps is set to shine again at the upcoming South African Film and Television Awards (SATMAs). The comedian is fresh from hosting the South African Music Awards (SAMAS) over the weekend.

Mpho Popps has bagged the SATMAs co-hosting gig a week after hosting SAMAs. Image: @mphopopps

Source: Instagram

The SATMAs will take place on Saturday, 3 September. Mpho will co-host the awards ceremony with Metro FM's Khutso Theledi and Ryle De Morny. The show will be broadcast live on Mzansi Magic and S3.

Taking to Twitter, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela revealed that Mpho Popps bagged the hosting gig along with his co-hosts. Phil captioned his post:

"AWARDS: Khutso Theledi, Mpho Popps and Ryle De Morny to host SAFTAs. SAFTAs Main Awards Show is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 3 September 2022 at 19:00 on Mzansi Magic channel 161 on DStv & S3."

Tweeps took to Phil's comment section to congratulate Mpho for bagging yet another hosting gig this year. Many praised the star for his hosting skills.

@MakeletsoTseka said:

"2022 is for Mpho."

@mogausebeka commented:

"This is definitely Mpho Popps Era. Love it for him."

@siphe_skin wrote:

"Mpho is the king of hosting awards! I am actually happy for Khutsi and Ryle."

@VictoriaMokwen6 said:

"Love this for Mpho Popps, he is a good host."

@lkmalele added:

"Mpho Popps is bagging everything, that's beautiful."

Mpho Popps took to Instagram to give a shout-out to the SAMAs and his co-hosts Robot Boii, Nandi Madida and Lawrence Maleka. He captioned his post:

Lady Du calls SAMAs out

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lady Du slammed the SAMAs. The Amapiano artist took to her timeline and called the organisers of the annual ceremony out.

The yanos DJ accused the organising committee of nepotism. She revealed that the artist who won the biggest award on the night is allegedly managed by a person who bagged the tender for organising artists who performed on the night.

According to ZAlebs, the stunner further revealed that a lot of musicians did not attend the ceremony because they already knew who was going to win. She further said on Twitter:

"The set up was too obvious."

Lady Du said she spoke out after the controversial show because she doesn't work for people that control her brand.

