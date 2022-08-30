Veteran TV personality Nimrod Nkosi has revealed that he sells sanitary pads from the back of his lux whip for extra cash

The former Jam Alley presenter reportedly shared that the Covid-19 pandemic taught him h should not rely on just one source of income

While some people praised him for being a Longrich Network Marketing distributor, others suggested that he should give the sanitary pads at schools for free

Veteran TV personality Nimrod Nkosi sell sanitary pads from the back of his luxurious ride for extra cash. The actor has been in the TV industry for 24 years.

Veteran TV personality Nimrod Nkosi has shared that he sells sanitary pads from the back of his car.

The star shared that he developed a new love for business after the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world and Mzansi. The former Jam Alley presenter expressed that he doesn't rely on just one income since the Covid-19 lockdown left many people in the entertainment industry broke.

The star told The Star that he Covid-19 pandemic taught him and other entertainers that they cannot rely on only one source of income. Taking to the publication's comment section on Twitter, social media users shared mixed reactions to Nimrod's side hustle.

Many people on the timeline suggested that Nimrod Nkosi should be donating the sanitary pads at schools across the country instead of selling them. Other shared that Nimrod, who has appeared in The Queen, is a Longrich Network Marketing distributor.

@mheidtman said:

"Should donate them, not sell them!"

@MrSoWhat31 commented:

"He chose wrong things to sell, he mustn't be selfish. Sanitary pads must be free."

@Tevenss wrote:

"I’m glad he isn’t begging people for money."

@ngwanawamotho said:

"Bathong, his a Longrich distributor, what he's doing there is called network marketing and many can still join the product based company/companies and sell to make extra income. Before you make reports like this, do your research."

@MaxwellKamte added:

"The vulnerable kids need them at schools, he should donate instead!"

DJ Clock appeals for help

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that house music producer DJ Clock is about to lose his home. The DJ is reportedly appealing to Mzansi to help him save his beautiful mansion.

The star, real name Kholile Elvin Gumede, shared that he's townhouse is about to be repossessed by a bank. He reportedly failed to pay monthly installments of over R4 000.

ZAlebs reports that the Saba Kufa hitmaker took out an Absa loan back in 2010 to buy the house. The star, who has also produced hits fo the likes of DJ Tira and Big Nuz, told Daily Sun that the Covid-19 pandemic affected his income.

DJ Clock is not the only South African star who whose finances were affected during the hard lockdown. Many Mzansi celebs came out and shared that they were suffering as they couldn't perform when the country was on Level 5 lockdown.

