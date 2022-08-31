Nota Baloyi pulled up on Sol Phenduka in a busy venue and security guards had to intervene when the controversial music exec was all up on Sol's face

Kwesta's former manager claimed that he confronted Sol because he always talks trash about him on the Podcast and Chill with MacG

In the clip, the Kaya 959 presenter can be heard politely asking Nota to stop "chasing clout" because he's a grown man

Nota Baloyi is trending for all the wrong reasons again. The controversial music exec pulled up on Sol Phenduka and captured the whole thing in a video.

Kwesta's former manager confronted Sol Phenduka when they met at a busy venue. Nota warned Sol to keep his name out of his mouth. Nota Baloyi claimed the Podcast and Chill co-host talks trash about him on MacG's show.

In the video trending on Twitter, Sol, who also works at Kaya 959, can be heard advising Nota to "stop chasing clout".

"Stop this thing. You're a grown man. You're in my face, you're in my space. Dogg, stop chasing clout."

The low-quality video recorded by Nota ended when security guards intervened. Tweeps shared mixed thoughts on Nota's behaviour.

@KulanMash wrote:

"Yep. Great thing Sol didn’t touch him."

@The_player_lbn said:

"This guy just said he's gonna apologize to Sol and then goes and threatens him."

@AscendingSun_ commented:

"Bloody coward. Imagine recording yourself confronting someone."

@narty_nyc wrote:

"Nota is gonna get a lot of tongues wagging kwi next episode of Podcast and Chill. MacG is gonna be like to Sol, Dude, what happened between you and Nota? Cant wait for drunk Sol to respond."

@Ms_Isaih said:

"Desperate to trend. Sies."

@IGNY567 added:

"He pulled up on Ankletap last time knowing that he was doing a show, five minutes before the show ends he was gone, Ankletap arrived to an empty parking lot, that time Nota was loud, talking about how much he was gonna rough him up."

Nota Baloyi fuming after Sol Phenduka accepts Kaya FM gig

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nota Baloyi slammed Sol Phenduka after he accepted the Kaya FM gig. The controversial music exec took to social media and dragged Sol for being "a sell-out".

Nota is not happy that Sol took to the gig because he's part of the Podcast and Chill with MacG. He feels that the star allegedly sold MacG out because he knows about his co-host's beef with the mainstream media.

Taking to Twitter, Nota threw shade at Sol after he made a "stupid choice" because he's now going to work for the same corporations that want to "kill the podcast platform".

