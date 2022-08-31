Metro FM presenter Wilson B Nkosi trended on social media after his inspiring interview on Radio 2000

The veteran radio host was a guest on Bongani Mtolo's breakfast show when he opened up about his career and life story

The station's listeners took to Twitter to share that Wilson's interview was great and inspired them to continue chasing their dreams

Wilson B Nkosi is trending for all the right reasons on social media. The Metro FM presenter inspired Mzansi when he was a guest on Bongani Mtolo's breakfast show on Radio 2000.

Metro FM star Wilson B Nkosi following his inspiring interview on Radio 2000.

Source: Instagram

The veteran radio host is being praised for opening up about his career and how he got into radio. Many people shared that they enjoyed his interview and are inspired to follow their passion and dreams.

Wilson's name is topping the trends list on Twitter following his chat with Bongani. Many applauded the Metro FM star for being a good storyteller.

@Collen_KM said:

"I am so excited to see Wilson B Nkosi trending for the first time, the man is a giant and a legend on radio … he is basically the Collen of SA radio."

@wushekazi45 wrote:

"What kept him on radio this long is also the fact that he was eager to learn. He remained humble and true to his game. That's why he's a LEGEND."

@MichaelLeburu5 commented:

"True legend."

@Masulaero wrote:

"I'm not sure why Mr Wilson B Nkosi is trending, but what I know is that he is a legend and love him to bits."

@docbovi said:

"Sir Wilson B Nkosi on the #takeoff @Radio2000_ZA this is proper radio right now."

@T36090 commented:

"Wilson B Nkosi is a good storyteller, I thoroughly enjoyed his interview."

@Ayanda007 added:

"Wilson B Nkosi’s interview this morning on Radio 2000 was just the dose of encouragement I needed."

