Amapiano music producer Kabza De Small is rumoured to be engaged to his traditional wife Kamogelo Moropa

The yanos artist's stunning bae took to her timeline to show off her beautiful engagement ring after Kabza asked for her hand in marriage

Social media users congratulated the young couple after Musa Khawula shared snaps of Kabza's gorgeous bae showing off the ring

Kabza De Small is allegedly engaged. The Amapiano music producer is rumoured to have asked his boo for her hand in marriage.

The award-winning music producer's traditional wife, Kamogelo Moropa, apparently showed off the engagement ring on her timeline. The snap of the stunner's ring finger is doing the rounds on social media.

ZAlebs reports that the couple has tied the knot with rings to prove it. Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula took to Twitter to share the snap of Kamogelo rocking her blinging ring. Musa captioned his post:

"Kamogelo Geloo Moropa reveals that she's now officially married to Kabza de Small."

Social media users took to Musa's comment section and shared mixed views on his post. Some said the young couple is engaged to be married while others congratulated them.

@DlaminyPenelope said:

"I love them congratulations to them."

@GodfatherMlambo wrote:

"Engaged to be married, not married."

@Bashiz3 wrote:

"Congratulations to them. I hope she doesn't do uSmall dirty phela these chicks are always followed by sgaxas of the industry."

@Ntombiz45832307 commented:

"I hope this is not the end of his music career."

@Thabithesavage1 said:

"I love this woman, she’s so humble."

@MomoBosh3 added:

"Congratulations to them."

Kabza De Small reportedly pays lobola for his bae

In related news, Briefly News reported that Kabza De Small reportedly paid lobola for his boo, Kamogelo Geloo Moropa. The Amapiano music producer and his bae apparently had their traditional wedding back in September, 2021.

The star has been wearing iziphandla (traditional wristbands) on both his wrists since he got down on one knee in September. According to reports, Kabza and his boo decided to keep their traditional ceremony secret because Kamogelo is a private person.

Kabza De Small has not posted even one pic of the ceremony on his social media accounts. He has been sharing snaps of himself rocking iziphandla, which are part of the traditional wedding customs.

