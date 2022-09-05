Sjava took to his timeline to show off his expensive 'bhinca' lifestyle and how much it costs to keep his Brentwood trousers in shape

The star doesn't wash his own Brentwoods but takes his lux trousers to his favourite dry cleaner and forked out R435 to the dry cleaner

Many people took to his comment section and agreed that it's expensive to maintain the life the star and celebs such as Big Zulu live

Sjava has taken to social media to show off his 'bhinca' lifestyle. The singer doesn't wash his own Brentwood trousers, but takes the expensive pants to his favourite dry cleaner.

The Umama singer took three of his favourite Brentwoods to a dry cleaner. He took this timeline and shared a receipt from the dry cleaner.

The trousers are synonymous with Maskandi artists and fans. Even the likes of Big Zulu and Khuzani Mpungose rock them on a daily basis. Sjava took to Twitter to brag that the trousers are not only expensive but they're also expensive to clean maintain. A pair costs up to R 1600. He captioned his post:

"Brentwood installment."

Sjava sent two black and one blue trousers to The Cleaning Brothers. It cost him R435 to clean them. Many people took to his timeline to share their thoughts on the 'bhinca' lifestyle. They agreed that it's expensive to maintain the life the likes of Sjava and Big Zulu live.

