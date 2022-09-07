Justin Bieber has paused his highly anticipated Justice World Tour again to focus on his health

The Canadian-born singer said his last performance in Brazil took a toll on him hence the decision to take a break

Earlier this year, the Sorry singer revealed that he was battling Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, which affected half of his face

Justin Bieber has again put the Justice World Tour on hold to focus on his health. The star announced via his Instagram page that after much consideration and consultation with his team, the show would be put on pause.

Justin Bieber has scrapped his Justice World Tour due to fatigue. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The award-winning star, who resumed the tour after scraping it due to health-related matters, said after performing six back-to-back shows in Europe, exhaustion took over hence the decision to rest.

According to Complex, the Sorry singer, who announced in June that he was battling Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, said he failed to finish the American leg of the tour due to the illness. The star went on to admit that he resumed the European tour prematurely, and he now needs another break after six shows. He wrote:

"After resting and consulting my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio (de Janeiro), and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil. After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me, and I realised that I need to prioritise my health right now.

"So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being. I'm going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better."

TimesLIVE reports that Justin Bieber's South African concerts scheduled for Cape Town on 28 September and one in Johannesburg on 1 October are likely to be affected as the star did not mention the duration of the break.

