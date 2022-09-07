Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo has recently taken to social media to show off his hot body for his devited followers

This was in response to a tweet by radio personality Mayihlome Tshwete, who expressed relief that South Africa is finally experiencing warm weather

The Kwazulu Natal born celebrity uploaded a picture that not only displayed his toned legs but also his opulent whip

Sizwe Dhlomo has shared a snap of his summer body on social media. Image: @sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Sizwe Dhlomo has women all over the world squealing after revealing half of his summer body.

The media personality took to Twitter to share a photo of his toned legs wearing shorts and slippers. Sizwe was quoting Radio personality Mayihlome Tshwete's tweet, who was relieved that Mzansi was finally getting clear and warm weather.

Sizwe Dhlomo posted the following photo on Twitter:

Sizwe did not only put his legs on display but so was his luxurious car. Briefly News reported previously that Sizwe Dhlomo owns a cool whip. According to Mercedes-Benz, the car is part of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and the price range starts at R2 349 889. However, Briefly News can't confirm which model the star owns.

Sizwe Dhlomo's social media heated opinions

Sizwe Dhlomo is not only feeling the heat but also giving it. According to The South African news publication, Sizwe recently trolled COPE. This was following the controversial fistfight that broke out on live television.

Sizwe chimed in shortly after COPE topped the trends list. He couldn't believe people were willing to take hits for the political party.

In a tweet, Sizwe stated the following:

Sizwe Dhlomo says Thandiswa Mazwai should get more recognition for her work: “The universe still owes her”

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Sizwe Dhlomo believes Thandiswa Mazwai, also known as King Tha, is not where she should be with her career. The radio personality took to social media to share his thoughts with fans.

Dhlomo said the Ayazizela hitmaker, who has been gracing Mzansi with her unmatched talents since the Bongo Maffin days, should get more recognition for her work.

According to TimesLIVE, the seasoned radio personality said the universe still owes Thandiswa Mzawai a lot more for pouring her heart out in her work in a Twitter post.

