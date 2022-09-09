Former Generations actress Slindile Nodangala took to social media to open up about her spiritual awakening journey

The actress, also known as Mam' Ruby, took to Instagram live recently to share why she did chose the Bible instead of ubungoma as many celebs have answered their calling

The star further expressed that she did not choose the Bible route herself but God put the bible on her lap when she changed her lifestyle in 2020

Slindile Nodangala took to her timeline recently to open up about her spiritual awakening. The former Generations actress shared the journey she began a few years back with her fans.

Slindile Nodangala, aka Mam’ Ruby, has opened up about her spiritual awakening. Image: @nodangala4

The actress explained to her fans why she did not go the ubungoma route. Many Mzansi celebs have answered their ancestral calling in the past few years.

On Instagram live, Slindile, who is also known as Mam' Ruby, detailed how she had to get used to letting go of some of the things she was attached to when she found God.

TshisaLIVE reports that many people left her because of the lifestyle she chose. The star expressed that her journey began when she was all alone after she grounded herself.

Reacting to someone who asked her why she didn't choose ukuthwasa over a bible, Slindile shared that God put the Bible on her lap. She further shared that as much as she went to church, the Bible was not her thing.

Slindile further said that the bible landed on her lap when she was going through her spiritual awakening.

"I bought my own Bible, that is personally mine, in 2020."

Skeem Saam star Oratile Maitisa answers her ancestral calling

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Skeem Saam actress Oratile Maitisa has answered her ancestral calling. The star plays the role of Eunice in the SABC 1 telenovela.

The young actress took to social media on Sunday, 6 June to share that she's now a sangoma. The stunner also posted snaps of from her graduation ceremony.

She gracefully donned her full sangoma regalia and thanked those who have been with her through her traditional healing journey. Oratile also shared a snap of herself with her friend who was also clad in traditional healing attire.

Source: Briefly News