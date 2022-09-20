DJ Tira Stylishly Rocks Louis Vuitton Man Bag Worth Over R50 000 While out Rocking Lit Crowd
- DJ Tira took to his social media timeline to share magnetic snaps of his lit night out while performing for a buzzing crowd
- The Ngilimele producer was seen carrying a Louis Vuitton man bag that accessorised his look for the memorable night
- According to research and reports, the lavish bag is worth over R50 000 and it's not the first time the star rocked expensive clothing that shocked South Africans
DJ Tira took to his timeline to share photos from his most recent gig.
In the photos, the star was dressed to impress as usual. An expensive lush bag worth over R50 000 was also spotted. The Louis Vuitton designer man bag completed the DJz breath taking look.
DJ Tira posted the following photo to Instagram:
This is not the first time the Ngilimele producer has donned pricey attire. Briefly News has reported on multiple occasions when the South African DJ was dressed in lavish attire. The South African producer was recently seen with another Louis Vuitton bag worth over R50,000.
DJ Tira's fashion choices are not everyone's cup of tea
Briefly News reported at the beginning of September that DJ Tira's fashion choices were heavily criticised earlier this year. Sunday World went online and called out the DJ for walking down the street in his morning robe. They said:
"We also pray for DJ Tira to stop wearing a morning robe in public. It doesn’t matter whether it is Versace or Gucci. He is making us a laughingstock."
‘Ngilimele’ Producer DJ Tira Stylishly Rocks Louis Vuitton Man Bag Worth R50 000
In related news, Briefly News reported that Dj Tira has taken to his Instagram timeline to share photos from his lit night out.
The talented producer was out rocking a crowd at Lifestyle Brooklyn, a place that offers an exciting one-of-a-kind experience that combines trendy music, tasty dishes, and a good vibe.
Tira was clearly impressed with his outfit, he posted a photo of his look from the night, which included a stylish Loui Vuitton bag worth over R50 000.
