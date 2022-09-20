DJ Tira took to his social media timeline to share magnetic snaps of his lit night out while performing for a buzzing crowd

The Ngilimele producer was seen carrying a Louis Vuitton man bag that accessorised his look for the memorable night

According to research and reports, the lavish bag is worth over R50 000 and it's not the first time the star rocked expensive clothing that shocked South Africans

DJ Tira took to his timeline to share photos from his most recent gig.

DJ Tira was spotted rocking a luxurious ma bag worth over R50 000. Image: @djtira

In the photos, the star was dressed to impress as usual. An expensive lush bag worth over R50 000 was also spotted. The Louis Vuitton designer man bag completed the DJz breath taking look.

DJ Tira posted the following photo to Instagram:

This is not the first time the Ngilimele producer has donned pricey attire. Briefly News has reported on multiple occasions when the South African DJ was dressed in lavish attire. The South African producer was recently seen with another Louis Vuitton bag worth over R50,000.

DJ Tira's fashion choices are not everyone's cup of tea

Briefly News reported at the beginning of September that DJ Tira's fashion choices were heavily criticised earlier this year. Sunday World went online and called out the DJ for walking down the street in his morning robe. They said:

"We also pray for DJ Tira to stop wearing a morning robe in public. It doesn’t matter whether it is Versace or Gucci. He is making us a laughingstock."

