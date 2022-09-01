DJ Tira took to social media to share magnetic sna[s of himself rocking a crowd while wearing an expensive outfit

The post come after he and his wife Gugu Khathi walked the red carpet at the South African Music Awards

The talented producer is known for his unusual but somewhat successful fashipmn choices, which have drawn many people to online platforms to call him out

DJ Tira has shared a snap carrying a Louis Vuitton bag worth over R50 000. Image: @djtira

Dj Tira has taken to his Instagram timeline to share photos from his lit night out.

The talented producer was out rocking a crowd at Lifestyle Brooklyn, a place that offers an exciting one-of-a-kind experience that combines trendy music, tasty dishes, and a vibe.

Tira was clearly impressed with his outfit, he posted a photo of his outfit from the night, which included a stylish Loui Vuitton bag worth over R50 000.

DJ Tira posted the following photo on Instagram:

The Ngilimele hitmaker shared the snap days after walking the #SAMA28 red carpet with his wife Gugu Khathi in opposing but complementary outfit colours. DJ Tira shared the following stunning photo on Instagram:

However, DJ Tira's fashion choices were criticised earlier this year. Sunday World went online and called out the DJ for walking down the street in his morning robe. They said:

"We also pray for DJ Tira to stop wearing a morning robe in public. It doesn’t matter whether it is Versace or Gucci. He is making us a laughingstock."

DJ Tira’s Wife Gugu Khathi Silences Divorce Rumours After Nearly 10 Years of Marriage

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Former Mafikizolo dancer and DJ Tira's wife has slammed trolls who were spreading false information about her marriage.

According to TshisaLIVE, internet users speculated that the famous couple was on their way to splitville following rumours of infidelity. After 18 years of dating and nearly a decade as husband and wife, the businesswoman clarified that she and DJ Tira are still very much in love and going strong.

Speaking about what might have sparked the controversy, Gugu Khathi said that perhaps it was the fact that she arrived at the #SAMA28 late, causing both her and DJ Tira to arrive at different times.

