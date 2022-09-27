Scandal! actor Thulani Hlatshwayo has expressed his gratitude to late actress Busi Lurayi for helping him breathe life into his character

Thulani plays the role of Ceejay in the telenovela and was Busi's young boyfriend before she passed away while still filming her scenes

The award-winning actress portrayed the role of Me'Shell in the soapie before her untimely passing at her home in July this year

Thulani Hlatshwayo has opened up about how late actress Busi Lurayi helped him with Scandal!'s current storyline. The actor portrays the role of Ceejay who is dating an older woman, Me'Shell.

Busi short a few scenes as Me'Shell before her sudden passing on 10 July. Thulani shared that the award-winning actress helped him breathe life into the character of Ceejay, reports ZAlebs.

"I am forever grateful to her for helping me with the storyline, and may her soul rest in peace," he told Sunday World in an interview.

Me'Shell and Ceejay have caused quite a stir as they've taken their romance to a whole new level. The couple even got caught by Me'Shell's hubby. Thulani warned younger men to be aware of "manipulative" older woman in real life.

He shared that there's nothing wrong with dating older women but "they are a lot more heavy-minded".

"So it’s easy for them to manipulate one into thinking a certain way and believing things from their end."

Thuli Thabethe plays late Busi Lurayi's character in Scandal!

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Thuli Thabethe has made her debut in Scandal! The actress replaced late star Busi Lurayi in the e.tv soapie.

She made her first appearance in the show on Thursday, 15 September. Thuli portrays the character of Me'Shell. Busi joined the telenovela shortly before her passing on 10 July.

The show's viewers saw Busi Lurayi's final TV performance in the role of Me'Shell from 2 September. Thuli took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes footage of her moments while preparing for her debut.

