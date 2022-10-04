A video of a madala demonstrating some fight moves for the camera has been circulating on the socials

The clip shows him confidently challenging SA musician and celebrity fighter Cassper Nyovest to a boxing match

The elderly man claims he has what it takes to out win Nyovest as he shows off some of his moves

One confident madala has challenged Mzansi musician Cassper Nyovest to a fight following his recent boxing event against Priddy Ugly on Sunday.

Peeps were left amused by an old man who s determined to fight Cassper Nyovest at his next boxing match. Image: @kulanicool/Twitter, @casspernyovest/Instagram

Source: Twitter

A video of the old man was shared on Twitter by @kulanicool and shows him throwing some spin kicks, punches, and a bunch of other fight moves.

He goes on to challenge Nyovest to a fight and says that he is currently training and wants to go face to face with the musician-turned-celebrity boxer.

The enthusiastic madala says he wants to trend on TikTok so that his clip reaches Nyovest as she continues to throw some air punches, kicks in the air as well as does a few push-ups.

South African social media users could not help but laugh and crack jokes at the old man’s fire and determination. We can only wish him the best in his pursuit, lol.

Check out the clip and some of the comments below:

@phuthini_m replied:

“These don't usually end well.”

@sowazis said:

“The last old man to do same challenging Casper ended upAg Nevermind.”

@BonganiWhybie

“This old man's condition is way better than most 30year olds.”

@Zwaras1 commented:

“Full of strategy and tactics lols .”

@WothiMamshengu_ replied:

“He will take his teeth out ngesibhakela well lawa asele. Indoda ikhafula amazinyo.”

@KFumz wrote:

"Ngifuna le ntsizwa le etiwa u casper, Ngifunukshaya yona" Legend Madala .”

@Buhle_bam reacted:

“Ngicela nitshele uNyambose akukhahlelwa.”

